Contrasting HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) & Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HomeStreet and Randolph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.05 $17.51 million $1.70 19.48 Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 2.39 $3.43 million N/A N/A

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and Randolph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Randolph Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. Randolph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.77%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Randolph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 16.89% 10.39% 1.01% Randolph Bancorp 11.09% 10.07% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Randolph Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services. It provides consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2019, it had a networki of 62 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 4 primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of October 27, 2020, it operated five retail branch locations and loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts; and four loan production offices in Massachusetts and one loan production office in New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

