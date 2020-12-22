AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.29.

AVRO stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $555.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.42. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

