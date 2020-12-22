ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.37. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

