Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TGP opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.04.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

