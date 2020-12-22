NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

NVEE stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $985.44 million, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

