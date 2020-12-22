Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ONB stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 257,631 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,453,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,517,000 after buying an additional 141,515 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

