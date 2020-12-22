Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 116.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 226,433 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

