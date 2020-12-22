Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,249,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,464 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

