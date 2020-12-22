Piper Sandler Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $64.11 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.