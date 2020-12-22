Brokers Offer Predictions for Alerus Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth $713,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 66.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 417.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 62.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

