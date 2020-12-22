Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $64.68 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

