BidaskClub Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $291.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

