Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

