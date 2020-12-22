PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

PDFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.67 million, a P/E ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

