National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

National Bankshares stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.53. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Bankshares by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

