Contrasting Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) & Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gibson Energy and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 6 8 0 2.57 Outokumpu Oyj 1 2 3 0 2.33

Gibson Energy currently has a consensus price target of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 2.71% 19.16% 4.91% Outokumpu Oyj -0.95% -2.21% -0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and Outokumpu Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $5.53 billion 0.44 $137.83 million N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $7.17 billion 0.21 -$84.00 million ($0.10) -18.65

Gibson Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outokumpu Oyj.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Outokumpu Oyj on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, combined vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.