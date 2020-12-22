AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Financial Comparison

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and PPD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 0 16 0 3.00

PPD has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.58%. Given PPD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -50.69% -49.20% PPD N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and PPD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,113.01 -$4.18 million N/A N/A PPD $4.03 billion 3.07 $47.82 million $0.98 36.08

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

PPD beats AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. It has a scientific research agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to use machine learning to find genetic markers in people that indicate an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

