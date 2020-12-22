Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ACEL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 284,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.