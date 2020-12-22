RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,783 ($23.30) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,753.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,754.50. The firm has a market cap of £34.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18. RELX PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

