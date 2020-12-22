K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.35 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

SDF opened at €7.50 ($8.82) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €11.46 ($13.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.34.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

