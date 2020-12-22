Cormark Raises Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

STC stock opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$385.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.52 million. Research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at C$644,275.94.

About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

