Cormark Raises Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
STC stock opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$385.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49.
In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at C$644,275.94.
About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
