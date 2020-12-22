FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.97, but opened at $38.90. FibroGen shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 1,550 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FibroGen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

