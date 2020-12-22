Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Up 9.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.12. 4,630,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 1,107,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Specifically, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders have bought 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

