Stock Traders Buy High Volume of 500.com Call Options (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,067% compared to the average volume of 27 call options.

WBAI stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. 500.com has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Get 500.com alerts:

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.