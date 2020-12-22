NantKwest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 14,892 call options on the company. This is an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 1,378 call options.

Shares of NantKwest stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. NantKwest has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NantKwest by 150.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

