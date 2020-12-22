$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Rexford Industrial Realty also posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,569,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

