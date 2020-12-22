Accolade, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade’s (NASDAQ:ACCD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 29th. Accolade had issued 10,022,726 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,499,972 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $370,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.