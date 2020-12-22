Jiya Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Jiya Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JYAC) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 29th. Jiya Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jiya Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JYAC stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Jiya Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

In other Jiya Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $268,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,086 shares of company stock valued at $481,831.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

