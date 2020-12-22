Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $295.27 million, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 44,045 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 28.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing, and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy, and infrastructure industries. It operates Products and Licensing; and Technology Development segment. The Products and Licensing segment include sale of fiber optic test, measurement, and control instruments and modules.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.