PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for PFSweb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley also issued estimates for PFSweb’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

PFSW opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 1.86. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.38 million.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,990.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $1,887,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 200,731 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

