Seaport Global Securities Comments on Independent Bank Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

INDB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of INDB opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Independent Bank by 17.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

