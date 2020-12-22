Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

FMAO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.