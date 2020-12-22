FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.59.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 189,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,944,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

