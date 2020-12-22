DA Davidson Weighs in on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriState Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $16.92 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $504.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital by 60.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TriState Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

