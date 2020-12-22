FY2020 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lifted by DA Davidson

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 404,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.