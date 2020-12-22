Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.14.

VEON stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC grew its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in VEON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,851,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82,747 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in VEON by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VEON by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

