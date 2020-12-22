Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $423.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.89.

ZBRA stock opened at $375.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $388.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 299.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.