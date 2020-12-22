Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX) Insider Naseem Amin Purchases 183,000 Shares

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX) insider Naseem Amin bought 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £376,980 ($492,526.78).
ARIX stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £280.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. Arix Bioscience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.92 ($2.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.40.
