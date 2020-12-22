Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX) Insider Naseem Amin Purchases 183,000 Shares

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX) insider Naseem Amin bought 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

ARIX stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £280.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. Arix Bioscience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.92 ($2.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.40.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

