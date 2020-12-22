Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GXE stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The company has a market cap of C$56.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

