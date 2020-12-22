Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GXE stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The company has a market cap of C$56.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

