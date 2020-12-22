Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $8.70 on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.