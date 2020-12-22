Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 467,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

