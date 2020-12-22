ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $535.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Shares of ASML opened at $472.26 on Friday. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $481.32. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ASML by 152.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

