BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BAESY stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

