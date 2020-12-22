Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,906,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,775,000 after buying an additional 1,427,815 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Apple by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 60,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 275.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 891,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,219,000 after acquiring an additional 653,875 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

