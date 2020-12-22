Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.97 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $42.39 million and $7.97 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00053948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00350921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026365 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

