BetProtocol Trading Down 0.1% This Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $758,831.14 and approximately $153,895.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00140799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00741219 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00169047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00388305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00071864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00108491 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

