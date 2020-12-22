GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Shares Up 0.1%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.50. 470,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 279,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

