Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.99 and last traded at C$26.59. Approximately 663,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 743,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.73.

Get Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.