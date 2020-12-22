Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Trading Down 1.8%

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 509.75 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 525.91 ($6.87). Approximately 2,072,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,885,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.50 ($7.00).

AVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avast Plc (AVST.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 522.52.

About Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

