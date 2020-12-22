Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Trading Down 1.8%

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 509.75 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 525.91 ($6.87). Approximately 2,072,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,885,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.50 ($7.00).

AVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avast Plc (AVST.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 522.52.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

