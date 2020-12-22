Ternio (TERN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Ternio has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ternio has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $1,608.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00740820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00169493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00385873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00071835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00108236 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

